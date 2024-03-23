Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Congress releases fourth list of 45 candidates fields Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases fourth list of 45 candidates, fields Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi

Updated on: 23 March,2024 11:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on PM Modi

PM Modi (File Pic/AFP) and Ajay Rai (Pic/X)

The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


The party has left the Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan for the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.


The Congress fielded its veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.


In Tamil Nadu, the party has fielded Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar and S Jothimani from Karur.

For Uttar Pradesh, where the party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and is contesting on 17 seats, the Congress announced candidates for nine seats. These include Rai from Varanasi, Danish Ali from Amroha, Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Alok Mishra from Kanpur.

With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha India news
