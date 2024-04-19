Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Double engine keeps derailing in Bihar, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:12 PM IST  |  Katihar
PTI |

Top

Kharge made the remark at a rally in the Katihar Lok Sabha seat of the state, where former Union Minister Tariq Anwar is the Congress candidate

Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday used the analogy of a train to target the BJP's "unstable" alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).


Taking potshots at Kumar, who dumped the INDIA bloc and returned to the BJP-led NDA a few months ago, Kharge said that "the so-called double engine in Bihar meets with frequent accidents, causing the train cars to decouple".


Kharge made the remark at a rally in the Katihar Lok Sabha seat of the state, where former Union Minister Tariq Anwar is the Congress candidate.


The Congress president said, "Our ally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, often rues that chacha (uncle - a reference to Nitish Kumar) has run away. My advice to him is that he must not agree to a realignment with his uncle, who seems to have no ideology or principles and changes allies as per his own convenience."

Earlier, Kharge had addressed another rally in adjoining Kishanganj, where Congress MP Mohd Javed is aiming at a hat-trick. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

