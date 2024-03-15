Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission to announce dates on March 16

Updated on: 15 March,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The ECI stated that a press conference will be held at 3 pm on Saturday to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some state assemblies.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission to announce dates on March 16

CEC Rajiv Kumar with ECs Gyanesh Kumar & Sukhbir Singh Sandhu/ X

The Election Commission will be announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, March 16. The ECI in a social media post stated that a press conference will be held at 3 pm on Saturday to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies.


The announcement came after the newly-appointed election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge on Friday. The former bureaucrats were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday. 


"Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI," the post read. 


A new House has to be constituted before June 16; the term of the previous Lok Sabha ends on the day.

Last year, Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases starting April 11. Votes were counted on May 23, the PTI report stated. 

CEC welcomes newly-appointed election commissioners

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, welcoming the duo, said that they were joining the poll body at a significant juncture as the Commission is all set to conduct the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a spokesperson told PTI. 

According to the reports, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are the first election commissioners to have been appointed as members of ECI after the new legislation on the appointment of CEC and ECs came into force. 

Following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8, the vacancies had come up in the Election Commission of India. 

Both--Kumar and Sandhu--are 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who belong to Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres respectively.

