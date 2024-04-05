Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight

The Lakshadweep constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, will go to the polls on April 19 in a single phase.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the union territory of Lakshadweep will witness a triangular fight between NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP supported by the BJP.

The incumbent Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal Padippura of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is pitted against Congress' Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Yusuf TP of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, Mohammed Faizal Padippura won by securing 22851 votes, while 22028 votes were polled in favour of Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress.

Whereas, Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed won in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls for the Congress.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Yusuf TP will be contesting the polls with the support of BJP.

Lakshadweep will have 55 polling stations for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the constituency.

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4..

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to get their fingers inked across the country.

