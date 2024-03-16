Lok Sabha elections 2024: Last day of nominations for phase 1 of polls on March 27

The Election Commission of India announced the dates of phase-wise elections in the country and shared the last date for making nominations

ECI on Saturday announced the dates for the polls and counting. Pic/PTI

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar announced on Saturday.

He said that the the counting will be held on June 4.

The Election Commission also declared the dates of phase-wise elections in the country and shared the last date for making nominations.

It said that the phase 1 elections will be held on April 19 and the last date for making nominations is March 27.

The polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories, it said.

Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date of nominations for candidates in April 4.Second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 20. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates in April 25. Fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, last date for nominations for candidates in May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, last date for nominations for candidates in May 6.The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates in May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories, the election Commission said on Saturday.

It said that the phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, a total of 89 constituencies will undergo in phase 2. In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies.

96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5.

In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo for polls.

Assembly elections will be held in Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh will

The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13. while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19; Counting of votes on 4 June

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to Distric Magistrates and SPs to ensure level playing field. CAPF to be deployed adequately & assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts and drones to ensure vigil.

(with ANI inputs)

