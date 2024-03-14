Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis has said that seat-sharing discussions among the partners of the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition in Maharashtra will be concluded soon

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the seat-sharing discussions among the partners of the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition in Maharashtra will be concluded soon, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday declared candidates for 20 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

"Discussions on seat-sharing will be concluded very soon. Eighty percent of our work is done and 20 percent will be completed soon and we we will announce Mahayuti's candidates," Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, as per the PTI.

To a question on speculation about Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joining the Mahayuti, he said," Today, I cannot say anything about it officially....if any decision is taken, we will let you know."

Meanwhile, Last week, Devendra Fadnavis had said that positive conversations were held in Delhi about the Mahayuti alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with "80 per cent" of the issues settled.

The discussions, which included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, centred on seat-sharing in Maharashtra, which is an important component of the electoral strategy, reported PTI.

Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis had exuded hope about the outcome, saying, "Very positive discussions were held in the meeting yesterday. I can say that 80 per cent of our issues have been solved, and talks are going on for the remaining 20 per cent. And, I believe that the remaining issues will be resolved, and a good alliance will be formed."

According to the PTI report, the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra, a state having 48 parliamentary seats.

The dynamics of Maharashtra's political environment have experienced substantial shifts, with the Shiv Sena splitting in 2022 and the Shinde faction aligning itself once more with the BJP, and the NCP joining forces with the ruling coalition, the report added.

(with PTI inputs)

