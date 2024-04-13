Lok Sabha elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla

Making the announcement, party president Farooq Abdullah also told reporters here that influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will contest from central Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, the National Conference announced here on Friday.

