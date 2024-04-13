Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

Making the announcement, party president Farooq Abdullah also told reporters here that influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will contest from central Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla

Omar Abdullah

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla
x
00:00

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, the National Conference announced here on Friday. 


Making the announcement, party president Farooq Abdullah also told reporters that influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will contest from central Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news srinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK