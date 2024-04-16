Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll staffers move to sensitive areas in Gadchiroli by helicopters

Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency will see a direct fight between incumbent BJP MP Ashok Nete & Congress' Dr Namdev Kirsan in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

With only three days to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, authorities have started carrying 295 poll personnel to critical and hypersensitive spots in the insurgency-hit region via helicopter.

Neelotpal, the Superintendent of Police, indicated that polling parties, together with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other relevant equipment, are being transferred to various locations in Gadchiroli, where voting is set for April 19.

The transportation of 295 voting staff from 68 booths in critical and hypersensitive areas of Gadchiroli is being assisted by helicopters provided by the Indian Air Force and Army.

The Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency will see a direct fight between incumbent BJP MP Ashok Nete and Congress challenger Dr Namdev Kirsan.

The constituency has a total of 16,12,930 votes, including 8,11,836 men, 8,010,82 women, and 12 transgender individuals.

Police launch awareness campaign to increase voter turnout

Meanwhile, to boost voter turnout, police in the Naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, have initiated a public awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaign aims to educate locals about the importance of voting and urge 100% voter turnout in the region, according to ANI.

According to the report, a substantial police presence has been stationed in the region to guarantee that voting goes smoothly during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Authorities have urged citizens, particularly those in Naxal-affected areas, to vote without fear.

The sub-inspector Govind Khating previously told ANI, "The objective of this awareness campaign is to encourage the voters to fulfil their duty to keep our democracy alive. The voting which is going to take place on April 19 in the upcoming polls will be a victory for democracy. We have deployed a huge force in the area so that voting can be conducted safely and smoothly."

"There is only one fear in the minds of the people that the Naxalites may launch blasts or attacks on them if they go for voting, The Naxals target people who are close to the administration, that's why police forces have been deployed to protect them and facilitate the procedure of casting votes," Khating was quoted as saying in the report.