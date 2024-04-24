Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi promises to make many 'lakhpatis' during Amravati rally

The Gandhi scion, during his speech at the rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, highlighted the importance of the Constitution, claiming that no power could alter it.

Rahul Gandhi/ Screengrab

During a rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Maharashtra's Amravati district, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made various promises, including that if the INDIA alliance is elected, it will bring prosperity to millions of people and undertake critical surveys.

Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi regime, claiming that his policies benefited only a few people while harming the bulk of the nation. He stated that the INDIA alliance would strive towards producing millions of 'lakhpatis', considerably enhancing the country's economic landscape, reported PTI.

The Gandhi scion, during his speech at the rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, highlighted the importance of the Constitution, claiming that no power could alter it. Gandhi emphasised the importance of conducting a caste census and an "economic survey" to properly address the problems of diverse socioeconomic groups.

The Congress party's manifesto included measures such as the Mahalaxmi plan, which attempts to provide financial assistance to women in need, and the right to apprenticeship, which strives to empower graduates and diploma holders. Gandhi believes that these actions will benefit the nation's development and lift millions of people from poverty, the news agency report stated.

"The 10 years of PM Modi's rule saw 22-25 persons becoming 'arabpatis' (billionaires). If voted to power, the INDIA alliance will create crores of 'lakhpatis'," Gandhi said, per the PTI report.

"The Mahalaxmi scheme, aiming to provide Rs 1 lakh every year to poor women, and the right to apprenticeship, which aims to enable graduates and diploma holders to get a one-year job as apprentices and provide Rs 1 lakh in their bank accounts, will change the face of the country and make crores of 'lakhpatis'," Gandhi said during the rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He accused the BJP of ignoring the interests of marginalised communities and aiming to subvert the Constitution. In contrast, Gandhi proclaimed his commitment to upholding democracy and promoting fairness for all members of society, the news agency report further stated.

Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying, "The Constitution is not just a book, but a weapon of the poor. 22-25 persons were helping Modi to destroy it and whenever I talk about this, Modi diverts the issue with the Pakistan and China narrative. The poor, Dalits, backwards, minorities, poor from the general category, Adivasis comprise 90 per cent of the population and they do not have a representation in the corporate, government and media fields. There are 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent Adivasis, 50 per cent OBCs, 15 per cent minorities, and five per cent poor from the general category. Since they do not have a representation, issues related to them are not highlighted as they should be."

According to the report, Gandhi said, "The INDI alliance is working towards saving the Constitution whereas Modi, BJP, and RSS are working towards finishing the Constitution and democracy. I want to give the message to Maharashtra and the entire country that no force in the world can change our Constitution."

The report further stated Gandhi as saying, "Modi only helped his 22 industrialist friends and did nothing for the common people. He implemented the note ban and brought farm laws and GST. How much loan of the poor, students and farmers has he waived while granting a Rs 16 lakh crore loan waiver to his 22 industrialist friends."

Gandhi also promised to solve farmers' concerns by waiving loans and establishing an agricultural commission. He also campaigned for greater representation of women in government and public sector jobs, as well as financial assistance for frontline workers such as Aasha and Aanganwadi workers.

"Our government will waive farm loans and will set up a farmers commission which will waive loans when the need arises," the Congress leader said and added that the tribal community was the "first owners of Hindustan" while alleging that the Modi government did not invite President Droupadi Murmu for either consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple and inauguration of new Parliament building.

"Our government will conduct a caste-based Census and the economic survey which will be a revolutionary step in the national interest," Gandhi said.