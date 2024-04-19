Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajput discontent threatens BJP’s vote bloc in Uttar Pradesh

Rajput community has organised several large panchayat meetings across various locations to oppose the BJP

A huge gathering of the Rajput community at Dhaulana in Ghaziabad constituency

The first phase of the election in certain parts of Western Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for April 19. Considering the current political landscape, this poses a significant challenge for the BJP in the region. The discontent among the Rajput community, a key voting bloc, may adversely affect the BJP’s electoral prospects. Notably, the Rajput community has organised several large panchayat meetings across various locations to oppose the BJP. One major grievance is the lack of seat allocation for the Thakur community, which could escalate tensions further.

Panchayat gatherings

mid-day investigated the Rajput community and discovered that the panchayat commenced over a month ago. The inaugural assembly took place in Sardana, located in Muzzafarnagar, western Uttar Pradesh, where the Thakurs dominate approximately 24 villages. The community convened for a second panchayat in Nanauta, within the Saharanpur constituency. It was estimated that over one lakh community members attended this gathering, led by Thakur Puran Singh.

The Rajput community in Ghaziabad has four lakh votes

“It was the first time the community openly expressed opposition towards the BJP, advocating for its defeat. The impact of this stance became evident when Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyani, a two-time MP from the Muzzafarnagar constituency contesting on a BJP ticket for the third time, faced opposition from the community in Madkarimpur village. In late March 2024, a crowd vandalised approximately 10 to 12 cars in his convoy, reflecting the ongoing rivalry between the parties and former MLA Sangeet Som from the Sardhana area. It’s speculated that Som, the MLA, was opposed by Baliyan, resulting in his loss of the MLA seat. Observing this, Som is now actively opposing Baliyan in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” said sources from the community.

The third panchayat was held at the Susauli village of Meerut, where the Thakurs stood against the BJP. Meanwhile, the fourth panchayat was held in Kheda village in Muzzafarnagar area. “The Thakur community is committed to defeating the BJP and safeguarding the nation. To preserve the country, we must counter the BJP’s influence within the Thakur community. The panchayat deliberated on whether to support the BJP in elections. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies were on high alert during the Thakur community’s gathering. There was significant opposition voiced against the BJP candidate, Sanjeev Baliyan, during the panchayat in Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Kheda Sardhana, a stronghold of former MLA Sangeet Som, witnessed protests over his denial of a ticket,” said sources.

The fifth Panchayat was organised at Dhaulana in Ghaziabad constituency on Wednesday. “To date we have organised around five panchayats in Western Uttar Pradesh and many such small panchayats are going on in villages. After Western Uttar Pradesh, the panchayat will hold panchayats across the state and we will see that the BJP is defeated,” said Ajay Som, the president of Rajput Uthan Sabha, who participated in all the panchayats by Rajput.

Fighting for community

Som claims it’s a matter of respect and honour, which they haven’t received from the BJP. The BJP, despite our consistent support, is neglecting our community in Uttar Pradesh, where we hold significant voting power. They’ve excluded our candidates from important positions, like during Loksabha ticket distribution, and even denied a ticket to respected figures like General VK Singh. Additionally, policies like the Agni Veer Yojana are putting our youth at risk, offering only a slim chance of permanent employment after four years of service. This neglect is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately.

Every vote counts

The Rajput community in every constituency has around than 1 to 2 lakh votes. The community has been traditionally BJP voters. A survey claims the Rajput has around 4 lakh votes in Ghaziabad, Noida’s Gautam BudhNagar has around five lakh votes, the Baghpat constituency has around 1.20 lakh votes, and Muzzafar Nagar has around 1.50 lakh votes, Kairana 1.20 lakh, Saharanpur constituency has around 1.35 lakh votes and most of the other constituencies have around 1 to 2 lakh votes that will majorly affect the BJP in the election.

How BJP united the Rajput community

Following clashes within the community against the BJP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting in Rardhana village, Sardhana area, Meerut district. Present were the CM, Rajput leader, and former MLA Sangeet Som, and MP Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan. However, after the meeting, Sangeet Som indicated his support for the BJP by stating, “I am going campaigning for BJP,” and dismissed MP Baliyan’s stature, saying, “Baliyan doesn’t have the status to talk with me.” Efforts by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also from the Thakur community, to resolve the issue reportedly failed. Consequently, the Samajwadi Party and BSP capitalized on the situation in their campaigns, with Akhilesh Yadav and Kumari Mayavati criticising the BJP for sidelining the Rajput community.