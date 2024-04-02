According to the list, SP has fielded Atul Pradhan from Meerut and Suresh Chandra Kadam has been made the candidate from Agra

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi party fields contestants from Agra and Meerut x 00:00

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its candidate list for Agra and Meerut.

According to the list, SP has fielded Atul Pradhan from Meerut and Suresh Chandra Kadam has been made the candidate from Agra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Chandra Kadam is currently serving as Sardhana MLA.

After getting the ticket, Atul Pradhan wrote on social media platform X, "I thank Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who gave me an opportunity to raise the voice and serve the great people of Meerut! Together, we will continuously fight for the rights and justice of the poor, youth and farmers!"

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee from Meerut for the Lok Sabha elections, Arun Govil, said on Monday that the party will take a call regarding the nomination process that will take place on Tuesday.

Arun Govil, who was among the 111 people named in the BJP's fifth list of candidates, replaced three-time MP Rajendra Agarwal, who has been holding the Meerut seat since 2004.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut.

Notably, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively.

Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26 during the second phase.

The votes will be counted on June 4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever