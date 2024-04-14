Samajwadi Party declared seven more Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and replaced its Budaun candidate Shivpal Yadav with his son Aditya Yadav

Samajwadi Party logo. Pic/X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party releases fresh list of 7 candidates, replaces Budaun candidate Shivpal Yadav with son x 00:00

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared seven more Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and replaced its Budaun candidate Shivpal Yadav with his son Aditya Yadav.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party also changed its candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, giving ticket to Ram Bhual Nishad replacing Bheem Nishad, the party said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the list released by the SP on X, the party has fielded two-time former BSP MP Bhishm Shankar 'Kushal' Tiwari from Domariyaganj seat.

The SP, which is fighting the general elections in alliance with the Congress, has so far announced the names of 57 candidates in the state which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, party leaders said. The Congress will contest on 17 seats.

According to the fresh SP list, sitting MP from Shravasti and former BSP leader Ram Shiromani Verma has been fielded by the party from the seat.

Besides, former MLA Laxminath alias Pappu Nishad has been named as party candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

The SP has also given the ticket to Babu Singh Kushwaha, a former close aide of BSP chief Mayawati. He has been made the SP candidate from Jaunpur, party spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap said.

Ramashankar Rajbhar, a former BSP MP from Salempur, has been made the candidate by the SP in this election. He had represented Salempur in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

Apart from this, the SP has also fielded Amarnath Maurya from Phoolpur and Priya Saroj from Machhlishahr.

Kashyap said Domariyaganj candidate Tiwari was the MP from Sant Kabir Nagar from 2009 to 2014, and from Khalilabad from 2007 to 2009. Tiwari was then with the BSP, and he joined the SP in December 2021.

Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party was a part of the coalition Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party failed to win any seat in the election.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!