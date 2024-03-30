Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shivtare says won't contest from Baramati

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, who had declared that he would contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as an independent candidate from Baramati, has said that he won't contest the polls from Baramati in Pune district

Vijay Shivtare. Pic/X

Vijay Shivtare has said that he won`t contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramati He had earlier declared that he would contest the polls from Baramati constituency Shivtare`s statement had earlier triggered friction among the Ajit Pawar`s NCP, Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, who had declared that he would contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as an independent candidate from Baramati constituency, changed his stand on Saturday, reported the PTI

The Shiv Sena leader said that he won't contest the polls from Baramati in Pune district in Maharashtra, which is the political stronghold of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar's family, and instead campaign for the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Vijay Shivtare's announcement comes amid speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar could be fielded from there as a candidate of the ruling NCP faction, as per the PTI.

Sharad Pawar, who now heads the NCP (SP), has already announced the candidature of his daughter and three-term Baramati MP Supriya Sule from the constituency.

The earlier announcement by Vijay Shivtare had triggered friction among the NCP and Shiv Sena as the parties along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are a part of the Mahayuti in the state. The discord became more apparent amid Shivtare's attacks on Ajit Pawar.

Before the announcement, Vijay Shivtare met his party workers in Purandar tehsil of Pune district in Maharashtra on Saturday.

"I've taken the decision to ensure that the next generation doesn't suffer. I received a call from the OSD (officer on special duty) of Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and we had a discussion for over two hours," said Vijay Shivtare, a former MLA from Purandar, which comes under the Baramati parliamentary constituency, according to the PTI.

"We talked about water supply to Purandar from Gunjwani dam, a new airport at Purandar and the formation of a new 'Bazar Samiti'," he said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena leader said multiple announcements of various projects concerning Purandar will be made by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis at a rally scheduled in Saswad in Baramati constituency.

Elections to Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. Baramati goes to poll on May 7. Votes will be counted on June 4.

"Over 1.5 lakh votes will now be given to the 'clock' symbol (of NCP). An election campaign will be run with full strength. I would like to thank Ajit Dada as he was also present during the meeting (Mumbai)," Vijay Shivtare said, as per the PTI.

Vijay Shivtare had met the CM and deputy CMs in Mumbai early on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) later issued a statement saying that Shivtare discussed various issues regarding Purandar taluka and the hardships faced by the people, and that CM Eknath Shinde resolved all issues that he raised during the meeting, the news agency further reported.

(with PTI inputs)

