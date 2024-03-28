Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases list of 8 candidates for polls, check names and constituencies

Maharashtra CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena has released a list of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rahul Shewale will be contesting from the Mumbai South seat and Sanjay Mandlik will be contesting the election from Kolhapur seat

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday evening released a list of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list includes seven sitting MPs.

According to the list, Rahul Shewale will be contesting from the Mumbai South seat whereas Sanjay Mandlik will be contesting the election from Kolhapur seat.

It gave a ticket to former Congress MLA Raju Parve from Ramtek (SC) seat, which will see polling on April 19. Parve had joined the Shiv Sena recently. He replaces Sena's sitting MP Krupal Tumane.

The list suggests that Sadashiv Lokhande has been fielded from Shirdi (SC) Lok Sabha seat and Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana seat.

Hemant Patil has been fielded from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat, Shrirang Barne from Maval and Dhairyasheel Mane will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hatakanangle constituency, according to the list.

Check complete list below here

Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bollywood actor Govinda, a mass entertainer of the 1990s on Thursday joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Mumbai, making a comeback in politics after a 14-year hiatus.

The former Congress Lok Sabha MP joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the time of election season.

Govinda, who gave multiple superhit films in his decades-long career, made a blockbuster entry in electoral politics in 2004. That year, the "Hero No. 1" actor emerged as a "giant killer" when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field, according to the PTI.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

The veteran actor, whose full name is Govinda Ahuja, said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he remarked after his re-entry into politics, albeit under the banner of a different political party, which comes at a time when the country is in the midst of Lok Sabha polls.

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP, split and 13 of the 18 MPs from the state had allied with CM Shinde.

(with PTI inputs)

