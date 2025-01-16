ISRO announced the successful docking of the two satellites, marking a noteworthy step in India's space mission capabilities

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on Thursday for achieving a historic success in India's space mission. India became the fourth country to demonstrate space docking capability after successfully docking two satellites launched under SpaDeX, ANI reported.

Taking to X, the Congress leader expressed, "Congratulations to the brilliant scientists of ISRO for the historic success of SpaDeX, making India the fourth nation to master space docking technology. This milestone marks a significant leap in India's capabilities, paving the way for greater space programmes and missions."

"Your dedication and innovation continue to inspire the world and make every Indian proud," he added.

ISRO announced the successful docking of the two satellites, marking a noteworthy step in India's space mission capabilities. This success paves the way for future space exploration missions, including Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station, and Gaganyaan, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, ISRO announced on X: "SpaDeX Docking Update: Docking Success Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. Let's walk through the SpaDeX docking process: Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. Retraction completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability. Docking successfully completed. India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India!"

President Droupadi Murmu praised ISRO for taking India to the elite group of nations that have demonstrated space docking capability. ALong with her several other prominent political figures also hailed this achievement, ANI cited.

Taking to X, the President of India through Rashtrapati Bhavan's official handle, said, "India's space programme achieves a historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites launched under Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX! India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability."

"This achievement paves the way for India's future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station and Gaganyaan. Congratulations to ISRO and the entire scientists and engineers communities of the country for boosting India's space capabilities," she added.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also lauded the scientists. He posted on X: "Congratulations to ISRO for the historic success of the SpaDeX mission, achieving a monumental docking milestone. Proud of our scientists who make India shine brighter among the stars."

(With ANI inputs)