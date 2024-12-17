Lower Q2 GDP growth a temporary blip: Nirmala Sitharaman

India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, Sitharaman added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the lower-than-expected GDP growth of 5.4 per cent in the second quarter was a "temporary blip" and the economy will see healthy growth in the coming quarters.

Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, she said India has seen "steady and sustained" growth and its GDP growth rate has averaged 8.3 per cent in the last three years.

The finance minister further said there is no broad-based slowdown in the manufacturing sector. Half of the sectors within the overall manufacturing basket continue to remain strong. The Indian economy grew 6.7 per cent in the first (April-June) quarter and 5.4 per cent in the July-September period.

