Home > News > India News > Article > LS passes Railways Amendment Bill

LS passes Railways Amendment Bill

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

"Their (opposition) fake narrative on the Constitution has failed... now this will also fall flat," he asserted.

LS passes Railways Amendment Bill

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI

LS passes Railways Amendment Bill
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend Railway laws with the government insisting that it will not lead to the national carrier's privatisation.


Responding to a debate on the Railway Amendment bill, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw said that a fake narrative was set afloat that the amendment would privatise railways. “Their (opposition) fake narrative on the Constitution has failed... now this will also fall flat,” he asserted.


The Bill was passed by a voice vote. “A few members have said the Bill will lead to privatisation of railways, an attempt has been made to set a fake narrative,” he said. The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 which seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the previous Parliament session.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

