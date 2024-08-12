Lt Gen Pendharkar takes command of Spear Corps amid Manipur crisis

He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and multiple commendation awards

Lt. General Abhijit S Pendharkar (L) takes over as General Officer Commanding the Spear Corps

Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar assumed command of the Indian Army’s elite Spear Corps on Saturday, inheriting a significant challenge in the form of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur which has claimed more than 200 lives in the past year. Lt General Pendharkar succeeds Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, who moves to the Army War College in Mhow as its commandant.

Commissioned into the Assam Regiment in 1990, Pendharkar has held a variety of command and staff positions through an illustrious career over 34 years, serving in all types of terrain and operational environment. His experience includes counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and commanding formations along the Line of Control. Prior to taking over as the head of the Spear Corps, Pendharkar served as the Director General of the Territorial Army. He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and multiple commendation awards.

Former MLA’s wife killed in bomb blast

A former MLA’s wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday. The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said. Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and was taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries, the officials said. Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident.

