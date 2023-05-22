Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed, more than 10 injured as mini truck overturns

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  Katni
The accident took place in Katni district at around 9 pm on Sunday. The victims were returning to Jabalpur after visiting a temple at Maihar town in Satna

Representative image/iStock

Three persons were killed and more than 10 other people were injured after a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh.


The accident took place in Katni district at around 9 pm on Sunday. The victims were returning to Jabalpur after visiting a temple at Maihar town in Satna.



"The mini truck overturned near Piprondh under Madhav Nagar police station limits," Katni district collector Avi Prasad said.


Three women, aged 20, 45 and 50, were killed in the accident.

"More than 10 injured are undergoing medical treatment," he said.

"The deceased and the injured persons were residents of Barela area in Jabalpur," said the police official.

(with inputs from PTI)

