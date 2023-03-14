Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old boy falls into borewell in Vidisha district, rescue operations underway

The boy was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, an official said

Representational Pic. iStock

A 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday and an operation is underway to rescue the child, an official said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said.

After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

Efforts are on to rescue the child safely by deploying a JCB machine (an earthmover) and a camera was also lowered into the borewell to track the boy's condition better, he added.

Meanwhile, A rescue operation of at least nine hours to save a five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district proved futile as he was pulled out dead in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased, Sagar Barela, was the son of a sugarcane worker who hailed from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The child fell into the borewell in Kopardi village under Karjat tehsil, around 125 km from Pune city, at around 5 PM on Monday, shortly after he got down from a bullock cart, a police official said.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police and district administration personnel, launched an operation to rescue him.

"The boy was pulled out dead from the borewell at around 2 AM on Tuesday," a police official said.

Officials had said the boy was trapped at a depth of 15 feet in the defunct borewell.

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar said farmers should take care to properly cover borewells in their fields.

"The incident of the death of a labourer's child after falling into a borewell in my constituency is very unfortunate. He could not be saved despite best efforts. But to avoid such incidents, farmers should take care to properly cover the bore wells in their fields," Pawar tweeted.

