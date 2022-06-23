Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, 25 injured as bus falls into gorge near Mhow

The accident took place when the bus driver was trying to overtake another vehicle, Simrol police said

Representation Pic

Five persons were killed and around 25 others injured after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 50-feet deep gorge at Bherughat near here in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The accident took place when the bus driver was trying to overtake another vehicle, Simrol police station in-charge R S Bhadoriya said.

"The driver lost control over the bus, due to which it fell into a gorge that is around 50-feet deep and located in the middle of Bherughat. After some passersby informed the police, a large number of local residents and the police personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers," he said.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi admits being mastermind in killing, says Punjab Police

Five persons died on the spot, while about 25 persons suffered injuries. The injured were taken to hospitals in Mhow and Indore, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

The government announced a financial assistance of Rs four lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever