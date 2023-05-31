Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Four killed as car catches fire after collision with tree

Updated on: 31 May,2023 01:52 PM IST  |  Harda
The incident occurred in Pokharni village under Timari police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district

As many as four persons, including a woman, died after a car caught fire following a collision with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Wednesday, police officials told news agency ANI.


According to ANI, the incident occurred in Pokharni village under Timari police station limits in the district.


There were four people travelling in the car and all of them died on the spot.


On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Timarni Health Community Center in the district, reported ANI.

Those who died were identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Golu Chowdhary, Rakesh Kushwaha and his wife Shivani, residents of Varkala Charkheda village. The age of the deceased is between 25 and 30 years, reported ANI.

"Four people died following burn injuries in the accident. The Police have informed the relatives of the deceased. The bodies have been sent to the Health Community Centre Timarni for Post Mortem," Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harda, told ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, two people, including a child, were killed and four others seriously injured after a bus veered off the road near Chandi Chowki Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning.

"Bus accident on Najibabad Road near Chandi Chowk in Haridwar. The bus was uncontrolled and fell 20 meters below the main road. The bus conductor and a 10-month-old girl have died," the officials from State Disaster Response Force Uttarakhand (SDRF) told ANI.

The Uttarakhand Roadways bus was on its way from Rupahiya to Haridwar. There were a total of 41 people on the bus, they added.

"On receiving the information Uttarakhand Police, SDRF and Fire Service personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured," Police said.

According to the officials, all the injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

