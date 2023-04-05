Madhya Pradesh govt to set up 730 PM SHRI schools for quality education to children

The state cabinet on Tuesday gave nod for setting up these schools in the state, including two each in 313 blocks and 104 in 52 district urban bodies

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 730 PM SHRI Schools in the state to impart quality education to students from Classes 1 to 12 under the central government's scheme, an official said on Wednesday.

The state cabinet on Tuesday gave nod for setting up these schools in the state, including two each in 313 blocks and 104 in 52 district urban bodies.

The cost of the PM SHRI schools will be borne by the central and state governments in 60:40 ratio.

The annual expenditure on these schools will be Rs 277.40 crore out of which the state government will share Rs 110.96 crore, he said.

The scheme is for a period of five years during which the state government will spend Rs 554.80 crore on it. After five years, these schools will be entirely managed by the state government, the official said.

The PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme intended to develop schools where every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students, as per its official website.

It will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020, it said.

More than 20 lakh students are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of the scheme in the entire country.

The scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of five years, with effect from 2022-23 to 2026-27, as per the website.

