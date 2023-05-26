The incident took place in Chainpur village this morning, when the feline, aged around three to four years old, was allegedly attacked with sticks and stones and killed on the spot, divisional forest officer Prashant Kumar Singh told PTI

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: Leopard beaten to death by villagers after it attacks x 00:00

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, a leopard was allegedly beaten to death by villagers after it attacked and injured a man at a village , a forest official stated as quoted by PTI.

The incident took place in Chainpur village this morning, when the feline, aged around three to four years old, was allegedly attacked with sticks and stones and killed on the spot, divisional forest officer Prashant Kumar Singh told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prima facie, it appears that the animal had attacked one Umesh Davar while he was on his way to a farm, he said.

The man sustained injuries to his hand was rushed to a hospital, where he was administered first-aid and was allowed to leave, the official said.

Following the incident, villagers looked for the big cat, cornered it and beat it to death, he said.

An autopsy will be conducted on the leopard to ascertain the exact cause of death. However, bloodstains were found on the animal's face and body, the official said, adding that action will be taken against people responsible for the attack after an investigation.

Also read: Maharashtra: Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district

In April, this year, a 53-year-old woman was dragged away and mauled to death by a tiger outside her house in a forested area of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. The incident took place late on Monday night when the victim Mandabai Sidam was sleeping outside her house in Virkhalchak village in Saoli forest range, some 56 km from the district headquarters, the senior forest officer from Chandrapur circle said.

Earlier in December 2022, Two persons were killed in separate incidents of tiger attack in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday. As many as 49 persons have died in 'man-animal conflicts' in the district since the start of the year, said a senior forest official of Chandrapur Circle.

The district is home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. Baburao Kamble, a 65-year-old farmer, was killed in Rudrapur vilage in Saoli tehsil while he was on his way to his farm on Wednesday morning. The tiger dragged him into the forest even as some local people raised alarm. Forest officials later found his body.

(With PTI inputs)