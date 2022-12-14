Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero
?news-india-news-article-breakingnews">

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district

Maharashtra: Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:27 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Top

As many as 49 persons have died in 'man-animal conflicts' in the district since the start of the year, said a senior forest official of Chandrapur Circle

Maharashtra: Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district

Representational Pic


Two persons were killed in separate incidents of tiger attack in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, forest officials said.


As many as 49 persons have died in 'man-animal conflicts' in the district since the start of the year, said a senior forest official of Chandrapur Circle.



The district is home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.


Baburao Kamble, a 65-year-old farmer, was killed in Rudrapur vilage in Saoli tehsil while he was on his way to his farm on Wednesday morning.

The tiger dragged him into the forest even as some local people raised alarm. Forest officials later found his body.

Also Read: Nagpur: Two tigers found dead in Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur

An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 was paid to Kamble's family following autopsy, said Prakash Lonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur Circle.

Devrao Sopankar (55), resident of Kantapeth in Mul tehsil, was attacked by a tiger when he was grazing sheep in the forest near his village.

When he did not return in the evening, a search was launched and his mauled body was found.

The incident took place under Chichpalli forest range, said Lonkar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra chandrapur news India news wildlife

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK