×
Breaking News
No curfew in city: Mumbai Police
Detractors not happy with good work done by Maharashtra govt, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Tihar Jail authorities provide book to Aftab on his request
Train services to be affected on Dec 5 and 6 due to power, traffic block

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Man on way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra dies of heart attack

Madhya Pradesh: Man on way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra dies of heart attack

Updated on: 03 December,2022 08:15 PM IST  |  Susner (MP)
PTI |

Top

He was identified as Mangilal Shah (55), a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district, an official said

Madhya Pradesh: Man on way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra dies of heart attack

Rahul Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic


A Congress worker on the way to attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district died of a heart attack on Saturday, a health official said.


He was identified as Mangilal Shah (55), a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district, the official said.



"He was on his way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Agar-Malwa district when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed by Congress workers to Susner civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Block Medical Officer Manish Kuril said.


Also Read: BDC chairperson Khursheed Mir, activist Abdul Khalid from Kashmir joins BJP

Doctors insisted on conducting post mortem but his supporters took the body for the last rites, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Is AAP gaining support in Gujarat ahead of elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress madhya pradesh news india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK