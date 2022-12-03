Madhya Pradesh: Man on way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra dies of heart attack

He was identified as Mangilal Shah (55), a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district, an official said

Rahul Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic

A Congress worker on the way to attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district died of a heart attack on Saturday, a health official said.

He was identified as Mangilal Shah (55), a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district, the official said.

"He was on his way to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Agar-Malwa district when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed by Congress workers to Susner civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Block Medical Officer Manish Kuril said.

Doctors insisted on conducting post mortem but his supporters took the body for the last rites, the official said.

