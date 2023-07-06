Madhya Pradesh: NSA on man who urinated on tribal, house razed

The MP BJP has constituted a four-member panel to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said

A bulldozer razes Pravesh Shukla’s house, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, even as the Congress demanded a CBI probe into the incident. Amid demands from the opposition, the authorities demolished Pravesh Shukla’s house on Wednesday.

The case was filed under IPC Sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as under the National Security Act (NSA).

The MP BJP has constituted a four-member panel to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said.

Former state Congress president Kantilal Bhuria said the video was a few months old.The Congress has claimed Shukla was linked to the BJP, but the ruling party denied the claim.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati as well as the Congress had demanded demolition of his property. Earlier in the day, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said, “Bulldozer action is not taken on the basis of Congress’s demand...bulldozer runs only when there is an encroachment.” However, later Shukla’s house was razed.

