Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh NSA on man who urinated on tribal house razed

Madhya Pradesh: NSA on man who urinated on tribal, house razed

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Bhopal
Agencies |

Top

The MP BJP has constituted a four-member panel to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said

Madhya Pradesh: NSA on man who urinated on tribal, house razed

A bulldozer razes Pravesh Shukla’s house, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: NSA on man who urinated on tribal, house razed
x
00:00

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, even as the Congress demanded a CBI probe into the incident. Amid demands from the opposition, the authorities demolished Pravesh Shukla’s house on Wednesday.


The case was filed under IPC Sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as under the National Security Act (NSA).


The MP BJP has constituted a four-member panel to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said.


Former state Congress president Kantilal Bhuria said the video was a few months old.The Congress has claimed Shukla was linked to the BJP, but the ruling party denied the claim.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati as well as the Congress had demanded demolition of his property. Earlier in the day, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said, “Bulldozer action is not taken on the basis of Congress’s demand...bulldozer runs only when there is an encroachment.” However, later Shukla’s house was razed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bhopal madhya pradesh congress national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK