Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Updated on: 05 July,2023 12:21 PM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Top

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested
x
00:00

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.


On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.


Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added.


The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral.

The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said.

"We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert," the official said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, "A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice...I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

madhya pradesh bhopal india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK