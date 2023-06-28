Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Train traffic disrupted on Itarsi-Jabalpur section due to soil erosion after heavy rains

Updated on: 28 June,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  Jabalpur
PTI |

Five long distance trains coming from Mumbai, Pune and other places were diverted to Itarsi-Bhopal route, an official said

Madhya Pradesh: Train traffic disrupted on Itarsi-Jabalpur section due to soil erosion after heavy rains

Train movement was disrupted on Itarsi-Jabalpur rail section in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday due to soil erosion in the area following heavy rains, an official said.


Rail traffic was stopped after information was received at around 10 am from a trackman about soil erosion under a bridge located on the Balu river between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, Jabalpur railway division's senior commercial manager Vishwa Ranjan said.


Five long distance trains coming from Mumbai, Pune and other places were diverted to Itarsi-Bhopal route, he said.


Rani Kamalapati Station (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Intercity train was terminated at Gadarwara station (Narsinghpur district), the official said.

"Train movement was disrupted on the down line on Itarsi-Jabalpur section following heavy rainfall, which caused soil erosion under the bridge," Ranjan said.

Repair work was underway, he said. 

indian railways Weather madhya pradesh India news national news

