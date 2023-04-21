Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh outfit approaches police against rapper Badshahs new song

Madhya Pradesh outfit approaches police against rapper Badshah's new song

Updated on: 21 April,2023 04:20 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

The complaint was submitted by an organisation called 'Parshuram Sena' and action will be taken after the allegations are investigated, MG Road police station in charge Santosh Singh said

Madhya Pradesh outfit approaches police against rapper Badshah's new song

Badshah. File Pic

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh outfit approaches police against rapper Badshah's new song
x
00:00

A complaint was submitted to the police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday against singer Badshah for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by using the word 'Bholenath' in a song that contains objectionable lyrics, a police official said.


The complaint was submitted by an organisation called 'Parshuram Sena' and action will be taken after the allegations are investigated, MG Road police station in charge Santosh Singh said.



Also Read: Mumbai Police conducts operation 'All out' in city, several arrested in raids


The organisation's lawyer Vinod Dwivedi claimed the lyrics of Badshah's new song 'Sanak' contained objectionable lyrics and the use of the word 'Bholenath' had hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Some people also protested in front of MG Road police station and burnt an effigy of the 37-year-old artiste.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
madhya pradesh news India news national news Crime News badshah

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK