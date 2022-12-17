Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Right-wing groups protest at shooting venue of actor Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' in Jabalpur

Updated on: 17 December,2022 08:27 PM IST  |  Jabalpur
Shah Rukh Khan. File Pic/ PTI


Some Hindu right-wing outfits tried to protest at Bhedaghat, the site of marble rocks, and the picturesque Dhuadhar waterfall in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after getting to know that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Dunki' was being shot there, police officials said on Saturday.


However, the filming had got over on Friday itself, though none of the main cast, including superstar Khan, were present for this three-day schedule, they added.



The protest of outfits like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday came against the backdrop of opposition to Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan', which these groups have claimed hurt Hindu feelings, especially through a recently-released song.


Eyewitnesses said slogan-shouting protesters tried to cross barricades put up by the police at the shooting venue but failed to do so.

Some of them shouted slogans against the Jabalpur collector for giving permission for the shoot, and tried to push policemen standing along the barricades, eyewitnesses added.

"We showed restraint. The shooting schedule was held with the permission of the Jabalpur collector. The shooting got completed on Friday itself. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar seeking halt to the shooting," City Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla told PTI over phone.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some others had raised objections to "saffron costumes" in a song of the film 'Pathaan'.

