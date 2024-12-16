Breaking News
Three held for poaching tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram

Three held for poaching tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram

Updated on: 16 December,2024 10:00 PM IST  |  Narmadapuram (MP)
PTI |

Top

The tiger's carcass was spotted by a patrolling team in the Banspani forest area under the Narmadapuram forest division on December 11

Three held for poaching tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram

Representational Pic/File


Three held for poaching tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram



The Forest Department nabbed three persons for allegedly poaching a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, an official said on Monday.


The tiger's carcass was spotted by a patrolling team in the Banspani forest area under the Narmadapuram forest division on December 11, said Divisional Forest Officer Anil Chopada in a release.


Forest department roped in MP Tiger Strike Force and a dog squad in the investigation and interrogation of suspected people, he said.


The arrested trio is identified as Kailash Korku (33), Ramratan Korku (19), and a minor.

The poachers had prima facie laid live electric wiring in the forest along the Banspani-Jatamau road, leading to the death of a tiger due to electrocution, the forest official said.

The wire and connected equipment have been seized, and a search is on to recover the nails and teeth of the tiger, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tiger madhya pradesh wildlife Crime News India news

