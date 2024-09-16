The train was en route to Itrasi from Bhopal and the incident occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations

As many as three wagons of a goods train derailed in the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday, the officials said, according to the ANI.

The restoration work at the tracks was underway, a railway official said.

The train was en route to Itrasi from Bhopal and the incident occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations.

Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Bhopal Division, Naval Agarwal said, "Three wagons of a goods train going from Bhopal to Itarsi, derailed between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations. Restoration work is underway, and the team is present on site," as per the PTI.

Train movements were reportedly said to be unaffected as the incident took place on a three-line section, he added.

Central Railway services disrupted after snag in AC train's pantograph near Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the services on the Down Fast line of Central Railway's suburban network in Mumbai were affected for nearly an hour on Monday afternoon after a technical snag in the pantograph of an air-conditioned train, an official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place between Mumbra and Diva stations beyond Thane in Maharashtra, the officials said.

"The Dadar-Badlapur AC local was detained on the Down Fast line (corridor taking trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Thane and beyond) after a snag in its pantograph at 12:10 pm. It was rectified at 12:50 pm. Two local trains following this AC local got stranded due to this incident," a Central Railway spokesperson said, as per the PTI.

A pantograph, mounted on the roof of a train, draws power from overhead equipment.

Meanwhile the commuters claimed that the fast Mumbai local trains were delayed by 20-30 minutes, resulting in crowding.

The passengers also claimed that some services were cancelled following a technical snag in the pantograph of an air-conditioned train, as per the PTI.

The Central Railway operates 66 AC locals in a day with cumulative ridership of 78,000.

It operates more than 1,800 daily suburban services in the city and neighbouring areas of Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)