Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Tiger cub found dead territorial fight suspected

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead; territorial fight suspected

Updated on: 04 April,2023 11:40 AM IST  |  Umaria
PTI |

Top

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead; territorial fight suspected

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A tiger cub was found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Tuesday with forest officials suspecting territorial fight as the reason behind the feline's death.


The carcass of the cub, aged 3 to 4 months, was found near Jutta pond in BTR's Panpatha buffer area in the morning, forest range officer SS Shrivastava said. After receiving the information, senior officials reached the spot and inspected the area, he said.



Shrivastava said prima facie, it seems the cub's death was caused due to the territorial fight with another big cat. Patrolling teams were inspecting the BTR areas where tiger cubs roam around to ensure their safety, he said.


Also read: Mumbai’s little-known tryst with tigers and the continued need for conservation efforts

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news madhya pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK