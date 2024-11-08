Following the deaths of ten elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh plans to use satellite collars for tracking tuskers. This move is part of increased efforts to improve elephant safety and management across the state.

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh to use satellite collars to monitor elephants after Bandhavgarh tusker deaths x 00:00

In response to the recent tragic deaths of ten elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh forest department has announced plans to employ satellite collars to monitor the movements of wild tuskers, according to PTI. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the state to safeguard its elephant population, following a series of fatalities last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the Madhya Pradesh government has introduced a number of measures in light of these incidents. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav previously stated that forest department officials from Madhya Pradesh would be sent to other states with substantial elephant populations for training. This approach is intended to enhance local officials' understanding of elephant management, conservation, and rescue operations.

The series of elephant deaths occurred between late October and early November. As per PTI, four wild elephants were discovered dead on October 29 in the Sankhani and Bakeli areas within the Khalil range of BTR in Umaria district. Another four deaths followed on October 30, with two more elephants found dead on October 31.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) for Madhya Pradesh, L. Krishnamoorthy, spoke with PTI regarding the forest department's plans. "We have requested two satellite collars from Tamil Nadu, which should arrive in Madhya Pradesh this week. We will begin by placing them on two elephants in Bandhavgarh," he explained. The department aims to eventually track all 150 wild elephants across the state, according to Krishnamoorthy.

Krishnamoorthy has been appointed as the head of a newly formed nine-member elephant advisory committee. This committee, established two days ago, will oversee the management of the state's elephants, particularly concerning their rescue and rehabilitation. According to PTI, the advisory committee will provide guidance on how to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, ensure the welfare of elephants, and work on conservation strategies.

The investigation into the causes of the elephant deaths revealed traces of neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid in the animals' visceras, PTI reports. However, authorities have clarified that this was not a case of deliberate poisoning. Instead, the toxicity was likely caused by the elephants' consumption of large quantities of Kodo millet plants, which are believed to have contained high levels of this particular toxin, according to the forest department's findings.

Following the probe team's findings, the chief minister ordered the suspension of two senior officials from the reserve for alleged lapses in monitoring and management. These suspensions highlight the state’s commitment to holding officials accountable and ensuring better oversight of the wildlife reserve.

The use of satellite collars on elephants is anticipated to provide more precise data on their movements, helping authorities to respond quickly if elephants venture into potentially dangerous areas. According to PTI, such tracking technology is hoped to enhance safety for both the elephants and local communities by facilitating more proactive management of elephant movements.

The adoption of satellite tracking for elephants in Madhya Pradesh aligns with global conservation practices, where similar measures have been successfully implemented to protect and monitor endangered species in various parts of the world. This new approach reflects the state’s commitment to advancing its wildlife conservation methods, ensuring that future incidents are minimised.

(With inputs from PTI)