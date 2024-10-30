Four wild elephants were found dead in the BTR on Tuesday while four others, part of the same herd of 13 tuskers, were found ill during routine patrolling, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Elephant death toll in Bandhavgarh reserve rises to 7; Madhya Pradesh govt orders probe

Three more elephants have died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, taking the toll to seven. The MP government has ordered a probe into the matter, reported the PTI.

The condition of three other tuskers was serious, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh's Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of the tuskers and asked officials to ensure strict action against culprits, as per the PTI.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said prime facie, the elephants seemed to have died after consuming Kodo millet, but the exact cause will be known after the autopsy.

Prakash Kumar Verma on Wednesday said so far seven elephants have died. They were part of the herd of 13 pachyderms, he informed.

The condition of three other jumbos was serious and they were being treated, while the BTR teams were monitoring the movement of remaining elephants that were part of the herd, he said.

On Tuesday, Verma informed that four elephants were found dead in Salkhania and Bakeli areas under Khitoli range of the reserve, a popular tourist attraction, during routine patrolling by forest guards.

In a post on X late Tuesday night, Forest Minister Rawat said the untimely death of the precious elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was saddening and heart-breaking.

In view of the seriousness of the issue, officials have been directed to immediately constitute an SIT and take strict action against the culprits, Rawat said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday termed the death of seven elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh "absolutely shocking" and said a full inquiry must take place immediately as well as preventive measures be instituted, reported the PTI.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The news from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve that seven elephants have died while two or three more are critical, is absolutely shocking."

"This wipes out some 10 per cent of the elephant population in the reserve at one go. A full inquiry must take place immediately and preventive measures must be instituted," the former environment minister said on X, tagging Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

मध्य प्रदेश के बांधवगढ़ टाइगर रिजर्व में 7 हाथियों की मौत और 2 या 3 की हालत गंभीर होने की ख़बर बेहद चौंकाने वाली है। इससे बांधवगढ़ में एक ही झटके में हाथियों की आबादी 10% कम हो गई है। इसकी तुरंत पूरी जांच होनी चाहिए और सुरक्षात्मक उपाय किए जाने चाहिए @byadavbjp — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 30, 2024

(with PTI inputs)