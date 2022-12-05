×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Two cops booked five suspended for stealing diesel from police vehicles

Madhya Pradesh: Two cops booked, five suspended for stealing diesel from police vehicles

Updated on: 05 December,2022 09:16 PM IST  |  Bhind
PTI |

Top

At least 250 litres of diesel was found stolen from three police vehicles on November 30, the police said

Madhya Pradesh: Two cops booked, five suspended for stealing diesel from police vehicles

Representational Pic. iStock


An offence has been registered against two policemen for allegedly stealing diesel from police vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, an official said on Monday.


Five policemen, including the two constables accused in the case, were also suspended after the theft came to light, the official said.



At least 250 litres of diesel was found stolen from three police vehicles on November 30, and a case was registered against two constables after a probe, city superintendent of police (CSP) Nisha Reddy said.


Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body starts 'No Thu Thu' anti-spitting campaign

The superintendent of police has suspended five policemen for their alleged involvement on Monday, she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh Crime News news india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK