Listen to this article Maha Kumbh 2025: Mela area to be no vehicle zone from 4 pm, Prayagraj from 6 pm x 00:00

The Maha Kumbh Mela area will be a no-vehicle zone from 4 pm on Tuesday with the entire Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh following suit from 6 pm onwards in view of the massive rush of devotees for the last special bathing date coinciding with Mahashivratri on February 26, PTI reported.

Authorities have imposed these restrictions to ensure a smooth crowd movement.

However, as per official statement, vehicles carrying essentials will be exempted, PTI cited.

The administration has requested all visitors to follow the guidelines and cooperate with officials, according to the statement issued by the Mela Police.

"Devotees should bathe only at the nearest designated ghats based on their entry points. Those arriving from the Dakshini Jhunsi route should use Arail Ghat, while those from the Uttari Jhunsi route should head to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat. Pande Kshetra entrants have been directed to Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat. Devotees coming through the Arail sector should use Arail Ghat for bathing," it stated, PTI reported.

"Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement," it added.

According to PTI, February 26 marks both the concluding snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the festival of Mahashivratri.

In view of this, the devotees are advised to bathe at their nearest ghats and offer prayers at local Shiva temples in order to prevent overcrowding at major pilgrimage sites, the statement read.

"To control the massive gathering, pontoon bridges will be managed based on crowd density. Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement and return to their destinations promptly after completing rituals," it stated, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the Mela Police Administration has also appealed to all visitors to follow these instructions and help maintain order during the grand religious event.

Maha Kumbh 2025, is being held after 12 years, it started on January 13 and culminates on February 26. The mega fair has recorded a footfall of over 63 crore pilgrims and visitors, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.



(With inputs from PTI)