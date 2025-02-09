Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday and take a holy dip at the Sangam, her office has announced.

"During her day-long visit to Prayagraj, the President will take a holy dip and perform Pooja at the Sangam, perform Pooja and Darshan at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

Meanwhile, devotees around the world are flocking to the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra to take a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam.

On Sunday, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Till date, more than 420 million devotees have participated in the holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 and the event is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, after taking a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam, distributed prasad to devotees at the Rajasthan Mandap.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural event, I distributed food prasad to the devotees at the Rajasthan Mandap in Prayagraj and received their blessings," the Rajasthan CM said in a post on X.

"May the divine stream of Triveni Sangam — the blessings of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati — always remain upon us; may everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and well-being; this is my wish," CM Sharma added.

During his visit, CM Sharma was accompanied by his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav.

The two CMs greeted each other at Triveni Sangam after taking the holy dip together.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sangam has the blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna, and Prayagraj is the supreme place of all pilgrimages. The pleasure of taking a holy dip here is achieved after the virtues of many lifetimes. I prayed here for the wellness of Madhya Pradesh's people, especially the youth, and for the fortune of every section of society."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)