The fire broke out after a small cylinder started leaking while preparing tea. Soon, two other gas cylinders kept there exploded. Forty straw huts and six other tents were gutted in the blaze

Official said they received information at 4:30 pm on Sunday about the fire in a tent in Sector 19, one of the 24 sectors of the fairground. (Pic/PTI)

A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, injuring one person and engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials told news agency PTI.

The fire, which started at around 4 pm, was brought under control within an hour through 15 fire tenders, officials stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Prayagraj to review the Mauni Amavasya preparations at Maha Kumbh 2025. He reached the spot and directed authorities to take steps to avoid any such incident in future, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Adityanath over phone to enquire about the incident. "The chief minister told PM Modi that the blaze was quickly brought under control by teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and fire department," a senior official said.

The fire broke out at 4.10 pm in the kitchen of Gita Press camp, and was doused by 5 pm, an official statement read.

"The fire broke out after a small cylinder started leaking while preparing tea. Soon, two other gas cylinders kept there exploded," it said, adding that 40 straw huts and six other tents were gutted.

According to the official statement, while running from the spot, a person named Jaspreet fainted and injured his leg, and was rushed to the Maha Kumbh Mela hospital to receive first aid. He was later shifted to Swaruprani Medical College, Prayagraj. The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger, PTI reported.

"In the fire, items such as cots, blankets, chairs, etc were destroyed," the official statement said.

Prayagraj Zone Additional DGP Bhanu Bhaskar on Sunday told PTI that the blaze was extinguished and the situation was under control.

"...People have been evacuated and the fire has been brought under control. The situation is normal here and losses are being quantified," he said.

The thatched roofs of the tents caught fire while the rest of the structures are still there, said Bhaskar.

Fire brigade and police teams extinguished the blaze

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander said that they received information at 4.30 pm about a fire in a tent in Sector 19, one of the 24 sectors of the fairground.

"The blaze spread to some other tents. Fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. There is no report of any loss of life," Mander said.

"I was inside the akhada when I heard a loud sound and saw everybody running. I rushed outside and within minutes there were two more blasts. Soon everybody came out of their camps...my heart is still racing," said Samant Bharti, a seer. The affected area was closed for pilgrims.

"Usually inside the akhadas, 'yagnas' are performed which also create smoke. So we were in panic after seeing the blaze," the seer told PTI.

Urban Development Minister A K Sharma, who also reached the spot, said that fire was doused within minutes and directed mela authorities to immediately rehabilitate affected people.

"Arrangements should be made for their night stay and the cause of the incident should be reviewed to avoid occurrence of such incidents in future," Sharma said.

Earlier, Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents, PTI stated.

"Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control," Sharma said.

Akhada Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said the fire was caused due to the explosion of two LPG cylinders in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures as of Saturday.

Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees took a dip in the Sangam on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)