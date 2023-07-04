A container truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, the police said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 10 killed, several injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule x 00:00

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday, a man was crushed to death by a container truck at Zero Point of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway while his father suffered grievous injuries, a police official said on Monday, the PTI reported.

The incident took place on Sunday noon and the deceased and the injured person have been identified as Krishna Yadav (35) and Atmaram Yadav (56), respectively, he said.

"Both are natives of Chhattisgarh. They were engaged in cutting grass from a garden along the expressway. They were loading cut grass onto a tractor trolley when a speeding container hit the vehicle. Krishna died while undergoing treatment in AIIMS and his father Atmaram is critical," the official told the PTI on Monday.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and efforts were on to trace the container truck driver who fled from the scene, the Hingna police station official said.

On Sunday, three persons were killed when their car dashed the divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Sunday, police said, the PTI had earlier reported.

(with PTI inputs)