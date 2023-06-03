Maharashtra: 12-year-old raped in Pune, three accused booked

According to Pune City Police, one of the accused was identified as Munna Mehboob Nadaf

A man was arrested and two others were booked after they were accused of raping a 12-year-old in Pune, the police told news agency ANI.

According to Pune City Police, one of the accused was identified as Munna Mehboob Nadaf, reported ANI.

The police added that the incident came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to a teacher during a school counselling session.

They stated further that the minor was subjected to the crime four years ago in the Yewalewadi area of Pune city when she was just twelve years old, reported ANI.

The police stated that they registered a case against the three accused persons under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have registered a case against the three accused, including Munna Mehboob Nadaf, under appropriate sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act at the Kondhwa police station," an officer told ANI.

The police official added that they have nabbed Munna and were trying to nab two other accused at the earliest.

"We have apprehended Munna and are trying to search for two other accused who are absconding," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl, who had gone missing four years ago in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official told PTI on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl had gone missing from Manchar town in the district in March 2019 following which they had registered a case of kidnapping then.

Last month, the accused and the girl returned to Manchar. Relatives rescued the girl from a room where she was staying with the accused, the official told PTI.

"On May 16, the relatives of the girl produced her at the police station. The next day, (accused) Javed Shaikh was arrested. He is currently in judicial custody," police said in a release, reported PTI.

Police have registered a case against Shaikh under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 344 (wrongful confinement) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)