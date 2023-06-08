Maharashtra: 13-year-old boy kills minor after argument over playing cricket in Chandrapur

The incident took place on June 3 when the accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a bat following which the latter died on June 5 while undergoing treatment in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Representational Image

A 13-year-old boy has been accused of killing another minor boy aged 12 after an argument over playing cricket in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police told news agency PTI on Thursday.

According to PTI, the incident took place on June 3 when the accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a bat following which the latter died on June 5 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's family later buried the body without registering a police complaint, an official from city police station told PTI.

His mother approached the police on Tuesday, following which the body was exhumed on Wednesday for a probe into the case, he said.

On June 3, some boys from Bagadkidki area were playing cricket on a ground, reported PTI.

The victim had some argument with other boys during the game following which the accused allegedly hit him with a bat, the official said.

The victim fell on the ground. He was immediately taken to the District General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on June 5, he said.

His relatives subsequently performed the funeral without registering a police compliant.

However, his mother approached the police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The police later exhumed the body for an inquiry into the case, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said, adding the boy was yet to be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the body of a 36-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police told PTI.

The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), and the couple has been residing in the flat since the last three years, a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station told PTI.

Police were alerted by local residents who complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat, he said.

A team rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of the woman which was cut into several pieces, said the official.

He said police have taken into custody two suspects and they are being interrogated.

The official did not reveal the identity of the suspects or a possible motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)