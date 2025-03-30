The teen was held on Saturday by a team under inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, the police said

Apart from two country-made pistols and two bullets were seized from the juvenile. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Latur police seize two country-made pistols, 17-year-old boy held x 00:00

A 17-year-old boy was detained in Latur district of Maharashtra allegedly with two country-made pistols and two bullets, a Crime Branch official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen was held on Saturday by a team under inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, he added.

"His associate is absconding. Two country-made pistols and two bullets were seized from the juvenile," the official said.

Murder case accused held for possession of illegal country-made pistol, live cartridge in Ulhasnagar

In an another incident, earlier this month, the Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have arrested a murder case convict recently released from prison, for alleged possession of an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge, the police officials had earlier this month said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Golu Ashok Verma who was alleged found in possession of the weapon, said an official.

According to the police, constable Siddharth Gaikwad received a tip-off that Verma had procured weapons to commit a crime. Acting on this information, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Mohan Srivas, along with officers Avinash Jadhav, Santosh Jadhav, and Gaikwad, tracked Verma to Idea Gate in Gulshan Nagar, Shahad near Kalyan in Thane district. They intercepted him and, upon searching, recovered the illegal firearm and ammunition from his possession.

The police said, Verma, a resident of Titwala, was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released in November 2024.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane confirmed that Verma was presented in court, which remanded him to police custody until March 13 for further interrogation regarding his motives and potential criminal intentions.

The accused has been booked for possession of illegal weapons under the Arms Act, an official said.

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests drug peddler; firearm recovered in Goregaon raid

In separate case, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 had in February arrested a 27-year-old man in possession of narcotics worth Rs 4.5 lakh. During a search of his residence, officers also recovered a pistol and two live cartridges.

Acting on a tip-off and under the guidance of senior officers, the Crime Branch Unit XI team had raided a flat in Amy Complex, located in the Ram Mandir area of Goregaon West, on Wednesday.

During the search, police seized approximately 23 grams of MD (Mephedrone) valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, along with an electronic weighing machine, allegedly used for measuring and packaging the drugs for sale.

(with PTI inputs)