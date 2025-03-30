Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Latur police seize two country made pistols 17 year old boy held

Maharashtra: Latur police seize two country-made pistols, 17-year-old boy held

Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:48 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The teen was held on Saturday by a team under inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, the police said

Maharashtra: Latur police seize two country-made pistols, 17-year-old boy held

Apart from two country-made pistols and two bullets were seized from the juvenile. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Latur police seize two country-made pistols, 17-year-old boy held
x
00:00

A 17-year-old boy was detained in Latur district of Maharashtra allegedly with two country-made pistols and two bullets, a Crime Branch official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


The teen was held on Saturday by a team under inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, he added.


"His associate is absconding. Two country-made pistols and two bullets were seized from the juvenile," the official said.


Murder case accused held for possession of illegal country-made pistol, live cartridge in Ulhasnagar

In an another incident, earlier this month, the Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have arrested a murder case convict recently released from prison, for alleged possession of an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge, the police officials had earlier this month said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Golu Ashok Verma who was alleged found in possession of the weapon, said an official.

According to the police, constable Siddharth Gaikwad received a tip-off that Verma had procured weapons to commit a crime. Acting on this information, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Mohan Srivas, along with officers Avinash Jadhav, Santosh Jadhav, and Gaikwad, tracked Verma to Idea Gate in Gulshan Nagar, Shahad near Kalyan in Thane district. They intercepted him and, upon searching, recovered the illegal firearm and ammunition from his possession.

The police said, Verma, a resident of Titwala, was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released in November 2024.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane confirmed that Verma was presented in court, which remanded him to police custody until March 13 for further interrogation regarding his motives and potential criminal intentions.

The accused has been booked for possession of illegal weapons under the Arms Act, an official said.

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests drug peddler; firearm recovered in Goregaon raid

In separate case, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 had in February arrested a 27-year-old man in possession of narcotics worth Rs 4.5 lakh. During a search of his residence, officers also recovered a pistol and two live cartridges.

Acting on a tip-off and under the guidance of senior officers, the Crime Branch Unit XI team had raided a flat in Amy Complex, located in the Ram Mandir area of Goregaon West, on Wednesday.

During the search, police seized approximately 23 grams of MD (Mephedrone) valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, along with an electronic weighing machine, allegedly used for measuring and packaging the drugs for sale.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK