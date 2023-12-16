Maharashtra: 33-year-old chain-snatcher nabbed in Latur; stolen jewellery recovered

The Latur Police in Maharashtra arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains and recovered jewellery and a car collectively worth Rs 22.65 lakh from him

The Latur Police in Maharashtra arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains and recovered jewellery and a car collectively worth Rs 22.65 lakh from him in Latur city, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The accused, identified as Shivaji Gholap, was nabbed from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRTC) bus stop area on Friday, he said.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have cracked at least three cases of chain-snatchings in Latur and Dharashiv districts of Maharashtra and are looking for his woman accomplice, he said, adding that further investigation is underway, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district Thursday arrested six persons and claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company, an official said.

The Khopoli police in the district were alerted around 12.50 am on Wednesday that a group of men were planning to commit robbery at a godown stocked with iron products, the official said.

A team led by inspector Balasaheb Khade of the local crime branch laid a trap and arrested six men when they arrived at the godown.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, worth about Rs 45,000, with a live cartridge, knives, iron rods and chilli powder from the suspects, he said.

A case has been registered against the six under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a local court has remanded them in police custody till December 16.

In an another incident, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a young man from Bhandara district after recovering a pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds from him, officials from the agency said on Thursday.

The Nagur unit of ATS on Wednesday raided a house at Bhuyar village in Paoni tehsil of Bhandara district, about 60 km from here, and recovered the sophisticated firearm and bullets from accused Shubham Shambharkar, they said.

The ATS action came on inputs that Shambharkar (22) was trying to sell the weapon. According to the ATS, he is involved in illegal sales of liquor.

During a search of the house, the ATS found one pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds, said an ATS official. A case was then registered at the Paoni police station under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

(with PTI inputs)

