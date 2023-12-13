Amol Shinde, one of the individuals arrested for protesting outside the Parliament building, had misled his parents about his trip to Delhi, stating he was going for an army recruitment drive

Parliament security breach: Arrested Latur resident told parents he was going for Army recruitment. Pic/ANI

Listen to this article Parliament security breach: Arrested Latur resident told parents he was going for Army recruitment x 00:00

Amol Shinde, one of the individuals arrested of Parliament security breach, had misled his parents about his trip to Delhi, stating he was going for an army recruitment drive, according to a local police official.

Shinde, a 25-year-old resident of Zari village in Maharashtra's Latur district, was apprehended after he and another protester, Neelam (42) from Haryana, opened gas canisters emitting smoke outside the Parliament and shouted slogans "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat."

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Delhi incident, a team from Latur police visited Shinde's residence in Zari village. Preliminary information revealed that Shinde, a BA graduate from a Scheduled Caste community, did odd jobs as a daily wager while preparing for police and army recruitment exams.

Shinde's parents informed the police that he left home on December 9, informing them of his participation in an army recruitment drive in Delhi. Given his previous involvement in such drives, his parents did not find the trip unusual.

The 25-year-old, not associated with any political party or movement, participated in the protest that coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The arrest occurred shortly after two individuals breached security by entering the Lok Sabha chamber, triggering panic among MPs.

Also read: Parliament security breach: Intruders raised slogans “tanashahi nahi chalegi"

Meanwhile, Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery in a major security breach.

Police force controlled the situation and ensured that it did not lead to any untoward incident.

Congress workers in large numbers gathered outside the Mysuru MP's office at Jaladarshini Guest House and raised slogans against him and accused him of being "responsible for what unfolded in the Lok Sabha" earlier in the day.

Manoranjan D, one of the accused who hailed from Mysuru, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to sources.

Three passes were issued at the behest of Simha for Wednesday. However, one person, a woman, had to return as she arrived with her child whose name was not mentioned in her pass, sources close to the MP said. (With inputs from agencies)