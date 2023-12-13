Parliament security breach: Passes were issued to intruders through Mysuru BJP MP Prathap Simha

BJP Member of Parliament Prathap Simha is under scrutiny following a major Parliament security breach in the Lok Sabha, as sources reveal that the two individuals who jumped into the chamber had obtained passes through Simha's authorization

BJP Member of Parliament Prathap Simha is under scrutiny following a major Parliament security breach in the Lok Sabha, as sources reveal that the two individuals who jumped into the chamber had obtained passes through Simha's authorization.

The accused, known to Simha as they hail from his constituency Mysuru, had allegedly frequented the MP's office for over three months seeking the passes, newswire PTI reported.

Sources told PTI that Manoranjan D, one of the accused, introduced his co-accused Sagar Sharma to the MP's office, requesting passes to watch the new Parliament.

Simha, representing Mysuru, is said to have issued three passes for the individuals on Wednesday. However, a woman accompanying them had to return, as her child's name was not mentioned on her pass, a detail unrelated to the two accused.

The woman involved had no connection to the two individuals who breached security. Manoranjan D had persistently pursued Simha and his office for the passes for an extended period, sources revealed.

In response to the accusations, Simha's office defended the MP, stating that it is common for MPs to entertain such requests from constituents.

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah after two visitors jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters that emitted coloured smoke, triggering panic among the members.

Several opposition MPs also alleged that security arrangements in the new Parliament building is not sufficient and needs to be addressed immediately.

Two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Around the same time, a man and a woman also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the home minister should resign as he failed to ensure the safety of Parliament. "Amit Shah should resign immediately. There is no security planning. The gallery is right above us ... ," he said.

"If Parliament security can be breached this way, how can the country be secure?" he asked.

He said the incident could have been more serious and questioned the Union Home Ministry's functioning. (With inputs from PTI)