The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway near Nandgaon Pati in Chakur tehsil in Latur on Monday, an official said

At least 38 people were injured when a state transport bus overturned while trying to avoid a motorcycle on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway near Nandgaon Pati in Chakur tehsil around 2 pm.

Divisional traffic officer Sandip Padwal said that at least 38 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, and six of them are in critical condition.

An official said that the bus was heading to Latur from Ahmedpur area when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle. The bus driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was being driven at a high speed, and it skidded some distance before coming to a halt.

Several passengers sustained critical injuries to their limbs and were rushed to hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles, Sandip Padwal said.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers, including women and students who were on their way to appear for exams.

Motorcyclist charred to death after crashing into trailer in Thane district

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was charred to death after his motorcycle rammed into a trailer parked on the road and caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The accident occurred on the Khoni-Usatne road in Thane's Ambernath in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

The victim, Rajesh Dinesh Ram, was riding with his friend when he crashed into a trailer parked on the roadside without any indicators, the official from Hill Line police station said, according to the PTI.

He said that the two-wheeler caught fire in the impact, charring the victim to death and injuring his friend, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The official said a case was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act against the trailer driver, the news agency reported.

