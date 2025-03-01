Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2025 10:46 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

The mistake took place due a new clerk's lack of experience in deciphering the colour codes allotted to question papers, said SA Koyale, chief of the exam centre

Representational Pic/File

Several students appearing for SSC exams were allegedly given the wrong English question paper at a centre in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, an official said, reported the PTI.


The incident took place at Vimalabai Deshmukh School, he added, according to the PTI.


"Some 21 students of the Urdu medium section were given First Language English (03) paper instead of English (17) paper. When students pointed out the mistake, they were made to wait at the exam centre for three hours while rectification measures were taken. It distressed the students since the paper handed over to them was not part of their syllabus," he said, as per the PTI.


The mistake took place due a new clerk's lack of experience in deciphering the colour codes allotted to question papers, said SA Koyale, chief of the exam centre.

"The SSC board has been informed about the issue and I will also be sending a report on it," Koyale said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The principals of SA Jagirdar Secondary School, Maulana Azad High School, Siraj-ul-Uloom Girls High School and Osmania Urdu High School have urged the Block

Education Officer of Ahmedpur to take immediate action.

SSC exam panic over fake paper leak

In an another incident, last month, rumours of a paper leak in Jalna and Yavatmal disrupted the first day of the Maharashtra State Board SSC exam. Throughout the day, speculation about the alleged leak left SSC students anxious, wondering whether the reports were true and if a re-exam would be conducted. However, by the evening, the state board issued a detailed statement dismissing the claims as mere rumours.

Addressing the reports, board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi, and Secretary, Devidas Kulal, stated that the rumours were deliberately spread with malicious intent to disrupt the examination process. On the first day of the exams, the Marathi (First Language) paper was conducted in the morning session. However, concerns arose when reports surfaced about alleged leaks at exam centres in Jalna and Yavatmal districts. The news caused panic among students and parents, prompting immediate intervention by the education board. It also became a matter of sharp criticism from the opposition leader.

(with PTI inputs)

