SGNP forest worker appears for SSC exam

Prasad Dyaneshwar Marathe joined Sanjay Gandhi National Park as a contractual driver in 2023. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A Forest department worker who has been working with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a driver is becoming an inspiration to others, including van majoors (forest labourers) who are yet to clear their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. Prasad Dyaneshwar Marathe, 36, is appearing for his SSC examinations after a gap of 20 years with an appeal to those who are yet to clear the exams that age is just a number when it comes to studying.

Marathe had appeared for the SSC exams in 2005 from Walekhinde village in Jath taluka of Sangli district. Unfortunately, Marathe could not clear the examination and due to family responsibilities had to forfeit his education and start working as his entire family was dependent on him. He later came to Mumbai and started working and doing odd jobs but had made up his mind that once he gets married and settles down, he would reappear for the examination.

“After failing in 2005, I had to start working as I was the sole breadwinner of my family. I shifted to Mumbai and started doing odd jobs. But, whenever I applied for a job, I was told that a minimum SSC qualification was required. Hence I made up my mind to clear the exam,” Marathe said. In 2023, Marathe joined SGNP as a driver on contract and subsequently, decided to reappear for his SSC exams as he learned that in the near future, the forest department might regularise contractual workers.

When asked how clearing the SSC exams might help him, Marathe said, “I have always been of the opinion that if we want to go ahead in life then education is a must. Also, I got to know that in future, the forest department might consider making contractual employees permanent and so I thought completing SSC might be helpful. I am appearing for the exam at Mahasiddha Vidya mandir, near Managalwedha, in Solapur district.”

Marathe told mid-day that he works from 10 am to 7 pm as a driver with the forest department and prepares for the exam after returning home. He said that his kids who are 12 and 13 years old are also happy that he is appearing for the exam. “I want to tell everyone that education is important and there is no age for studying. Those who have not been able to clear SSC examinations for whatever reason should think positively and appear for the exams because education is a must,” he added.